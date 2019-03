Homeless people will be offered an address by An Post to help them access services or apply for jobs.

An Post says Address Point will enable people with no fixed abode to open a bank account, apply for school places for children, and deal with medical appointments.

A number of homeless services are working with An Post.

The initiative will be rolled out in the next few weeks.

