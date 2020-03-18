Homeless charity 'inundated' with offers of volunteer help during coronavirus crisis

The head of a homeless charity says they have more offers of volunteer help than they know what to do with.

Inner City Helping Homeless chief executive Anthony Flynn says they are currently "inundated" with requests from volunteers looking to support their efforts.

Mr Flynn said that they have a huge volunteer base and they are working with them while ensuring that they follow HSE guidelines

"In terms of donations, people can donate at ICHH.ie to help us to continue the work that we are doing."

Mr Flynn says his team know of 90 people still sleeping rough in the capital every night during the Covid-19 crisis.

He says there are now bigger challenges for those who face the prospect of self-isolation in emergency accommodation.

"Many that are in homeless accommodation haven't got access to cooking facilities.

"We have had a lot of pubs and restaurants close down over the last 24-48 hours, we are working to redistribute the stock from those facilities to old folks' centres and basically anybody that needs it.

"There is a sense of panic at the moment and we are asking people to calm down. Services are still in operation and we are still providing a full service.

"We have increased the level of service that we are providing."

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024