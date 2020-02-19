Healy-Raes question how Sinn Féin promises will be funded

The Healy-Rae Independent TDs have questioned how Sinn Féin election promises will be paid for by after meeting the party's negotiators for government formation talks.

Kerry's Michael Healy-Rae said the party's policies were "fine" but he queried how their pledges on health to farming payments would be paid for if the party enters government.

Both he and his brother Danny Healy-Rae are also involved in establishing another rural group of TDs for speaking rights in the new Dáil.

Michael Healy-Rae said he the talks involved looking at “the nitty gritty” and that there was “no such thing as a free lunch”.

But the Independent also hit out at the outgoing government's role in healthcare and the lack of accountability.

He said the day has to “be gone” where ministers could just refer matters to the HSE

This would not be acceptable in the future and the next health minister would “have to be responsible,” he insisted.

Meanwhile, Solidarity-People Before Profit TDs also met Sinn Féin today about government formation.

TD Paul Murphy said the two sides discussed how to form a left-leaning government. Solidarity-PBP want Sinn Féin to lead one-but without Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.

They want the two big parties to abstain for a Dáil vote on Taoiseach and “get out of the way”.

TD Richard Boyd Barrett said the minority left wing government, involving them, would then implement change, including reversing the pension age to 65 and freezing rents and increasing the minimum wage.

The TDs said they and the left-wing administration involving Sinn Féin would then "defy" either of the two big parties to bring that coalition down and trigger a fresh general election.