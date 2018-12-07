NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Group of nurses and midwives raise concerns about 'rush' to introduce abortion services

Friday, December 07, 2018 - 04:01 PM
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

A group of nurses and midwives have joined obstetricians and gynaecologists in raising concern about “the rush” to introduce abortion services.

The group, Nurses & Midwives4Life Ireland, say they cannot understand why Health Minister Simon Harris is insisting on a January 1 deadline for the provision of abortion in Ireland.

More than 500 nurses and midwives have signed a petition urging Mr Harris to consult with their profession about the legislation.

Some members of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, the national professional and training body, have called for an extraordinary meeting to discuss the provision of abortion services. They believe the provision of abortion services should not go ahead next month until the risks are assessed.

The institute, as a professional body, is completing guidelines in anticipation of the legislation to allow for terminations but has stressed that it has no role, authority or responsibility in the “actual delivery” of obstetric and gynaecological services, which is the remit of the HSE.

However, members of the institute are entitled to express an opinion about the provision of the new services, particularly the safety and readiness of such new services.

It is “entirely appropriate” for members to convene a meeting of the institute to discuss matters formally and an extraordinary meeting can be held 25 days after a motion is formally received.

Dr Peter Boylan, clinical adviser to the HSE's National Women and Infants Programme, said nurses and doctors could have a conscientious objection to conducting a termination.

“But somebody bringing a patient to an operation theatre cannot have a conscientious objection. An institution cannot have a conscientious objection,” he said on RTÉ radio.

Dr Boylan said there were enough nurses and doctors in the hospitals and around the country to provide an abortion service.

Doctors know how to deal with women who turn up in the hospital and the guidelines are not particularly complicated.

Dr Boylan said there were genuine concerns held by his medical colleagues and he understood them but they were more around the area of change.

He said the GP community was ready for the introduction of the service – there were enough doctors who had signed up to provide it.

The Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy Bill passed all stages in the Dáil this week.


Abortion

