Green candidate confronts Danny Healy-Rae after his 'to hell with the planet' comment

Brothers Michael and Danny Healy-Rae at the count centre in Killarney today. Pic: Don MacMonagle
By Anne Lucey
Sunday, February 09, 2020 - 08:09 PM

Kerry Green candidate Cleo Murphy has told Danny Healy-Rae the ground was going from under him in climate change when the very road home to Kilgarvan and Kenmare was impassable after a landslide.

The pair had a shouting match at the count centre in Kerry after news came through the main road, the R569 between Kilgarvan village, Kenmare and Killarney has been closed due to a land slippage alongside the Flesk River in the wake of Storm Ciara

The council closed the road and all traffic to and from Kilgarvan is being diverted via Kenmare and the Moll’s Gap on the Ring of Kerry, but Moll’s Gap was flooded too, it emerged.

Danny had just given a TV interview dismissing climate change.

Ms Murphy, dressed in a green jacket, was already fuming about Danny’s interview on Virgin Media where the Kilgarvan TD said: “To hell with the planet.”

She marched up to Danny and before an audience and asked him: “So how are we going to get home Danny? How are we going to get home?”

“Foiladonn, past Glenflesk Church. I got the river cleaned there,” Danny told her, referring to a tiny road off the N22.

“The whole place is flooded and you are saying to hell with the planet,” Ms Murphy pressed.

“The Flesk River was cleaned because of my representation,“ Danny Healy-Rae insisted.

He did not believe in climate change and the reason roads flooded was because people were not cleaning rivers, he said.

“We can’t rise up the houses. We have to clean the rivers,” he insisted.

Ms Murphy afterwards remarked: “It’s ironic in the wake of Storm Ciara on a day when it’s flooded around the Moll’s Gap Road and the Loo Bridge is closed that Danny Healy-Rae would see fit to say “To hell with the planet”, she said.

