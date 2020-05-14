News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Govt was not aware an asylum seeker moved from Dublin to Kerry had Covid-19 - Flanagan

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 09:41 AM

The Government was not aware asylum seekers moved from Dublin to Kerry two months ago had Covid-19.

The Justice Minister told the Dáil last night that nobody at the Skellig Star Hotel in Cahersiveen now have the disease.

There was an outbreak at the Direct Provision Centre following the move.

Social Democrats Co-Leader Catherine Murphy says it is very problematic.

"It becomes very problematic to manage Covid-19 in congregated settings," said Ms Murphy.

"Several of us in the Dáil tried to seek a resolution to this particular case but it is not the only one."

She said that there are outstanding questions for the HSE to answer.

"Obviously the HSE would have been aware that there was a confirmed case because the individual was hospitalised and the other members of the party who were visitors to the hotel were in self-isolation.

"There certainly does seem to be further questions in relation to the fact that the Department of Justice wasn't informed by the HSE."

