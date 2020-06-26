News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»GOVERNMENT FORMATION

Government formation: Fine Gael approve programme for government

Government formation: Fine Gael approve programme for government
Fine Gael headquarters were confident in the lead up to the vote that it would be passed, as concern grew over the membership of Fianna Fáil and Green Party members who are less likely to vote for the deal.
By Aoife Moore
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 04:07 PM

Fine Gael members have voted in favour of the draft programme for government document for a coalition with Fianna Fáil and The Green Party.

The overall result was 80% in favour and 20% against the programme for government.

The total vote cast was 674, meaning a turnout of 95%.

According to the party, the breakdown of votes were:

    Parliamentary Party
  • Approved: 90%
  • Not approved: 10%

    Council of Local Representatives
  • Approved: 57%
  • Not approved: 43%

    Constituency Delegates
  • Approved: 71%
  • Not approved: 29%

    Executive Council
  • Approved: 85%
  • Not approved: 15%

Vote counting began at 1:30pm and results were announced at 4pm from the party's headquarters in Dublin centre.

Fine Gael headquarters were confident in the lead up to the vote that it would be passed, as concern grew over the membership of Fianna Fáil and Green Party members who are less likely to vote for the deal.

Fianna Fáil need a majority of support while the Greens need two-thirds of members to approve of the deal

More to follow

More on this topic

Leo Varadkar: Fine Gael have 'strong mandate' to enter government after party voteLeo Varadkar: Fine Gael have 'strong mandate' to enter government after party vote

Government formation: Sinn Féin open to Fianna Fáil coalition if tonight's votes fall throughGovernment formation: Sinn Féin open to Fianna Fáil coalition if tonight's votes fall through

Government formation: Party voting for members of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Greens underway Government formation: Party voting for members of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Greens underway

Green Party voting for proposed government pact underwayGreen Party voting for proposed government pact underway

TOPIC: Government Formation

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up