Government formation: Fine Gael approve programme for government

Fine Gael members have voted in favour of the draft programme for government document for a coalition with Fianna Fáil and The Green Party.

The overall result was 80% in favour and 20% against the programme for government.

The total vote cast was 674, meaning a turnout of 95%.

According to the party, the breakdown of votes were:

Parliamentary Party Approved: 90%

Not approved: 10%

Council of Local Representatives Approved: 57%

Not approved: 43%

Constituency Delegates Approved: 71%

Not approved: 29%

Executive Council Approved: 85%

Not approved: 15%

Vote counting began at 1:30pm and results were announced at 4pm from the party's headquarters in Dublin centre.

Fine Gael headquarters were confident in the lead up to the vote that it would be passed, as concern grew over the membership of Fianna Fáil and Green Party members who are less likely to vote for the deal.

Fianna Fáil need a majority of support while the Greens need two-thirds of members to approve of the deal

