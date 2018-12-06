Government agrees to accept 36 unaccompanied minors from Greece

The Government has agreed to accept up to 36 unaccompanied minors from Greece next year.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has acknowledged Greece is the EU state which has been most affected by the ongoing migrant crisis.

The Minister gave the commitment after meeting the Greek Minister for Migration Policy in Brussels earlier.

The children will be included as part of the Government's commitments under the Irish Refugee Protection Programme, which will grant them programme refugee status on arrival.

Mr Flanagan said today that: "Greece is the EU State which has been most affected by the ongoing migration crisis: 850,000 people arrived in 2015.

"We have been working with Greece for some time as part of the Irish Refugee Protection Programme and following discussions with Minister Zappone, today I agreed that Ireland will welcome another 36 unaccompanied minors in 2019.

"I know that these young people will be welcomed into Ireland. Upon their transfer to Ireland, these unaccompanied minors will be taken into the care of our child protection authorities and will be provided with all of the necessary supports.

"Today at my meeting with Minister Vitsas, I expressed our support for the Greek people who have made serious efforts to meet the needs of those who have arrived on Greek shores from a wide variety of countries seeking international protection, a significant number of unaccompanied minors among them."

