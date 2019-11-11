Gardaí warn of invoice scam that cost two companies €700,000 in recent weeks

Gardaí are warning people to be aware of invoice fraud after two companies lost over €700,000.

Investigators say there has been a notable increase in this type of crime in recent weeks.

They say criminals send emails to businesses purporting to be one of their legitimate suppliers, requesting to change bank details to accounts which are controlled by the criminals.

When money is transferred, it is quickly withdrawn.

Gardaí say the business owner often does not find out until the official supplier sends a reminder for payment. The requests to change bak details are sometimes also made by phone call. Gardaí say any and all requests to change bank details should be treated with caution.

In a warning issued this morning, gardaí said one company had lost almost €500,000 as a result of the fraud, with another losing more than €200,000. They said many people and businesses had lost smaller amounts of money.

A business man who recently fell victim to the scam provided some advice to avoid the same trap: