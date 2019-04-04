Gardaí to probe if aggravated burglary was a hate crime

Gardaí are expected to talk to a family subjected to a terrifying aggravated burglary amid claims the attack was a “hate crime”.

Portlaoise businessman Tariq Meraj, aged 59, received serious injuries after being assaulted on March 26. His condition is understood to have worsened over the weekend as a result of medical complications.

His wife and three children, two boys and one girl, aged 11, 14 and 17, were in the house during the terrifying ordeal.

Garda sources yesterday said they were currently treating the crime “purely as an aggravated assault” and that they had no evidence or indication at this stage that race or religion was a factor.

Mr Meraj, a prominent member of the local Muslim community in Portlaoise, was attacked by four masked men who broke into his house outside the Laois town at about 10pm. The raiders were armed with what is believed to have been a sledgehammer, as well as screwdrivers.

Mr Meraj, who owns a mobile phone and electrical shop in Portlaoise, suffered significant injuries in an assault, including broken ribs and a collapsed lung. It is thought that Mr Meraj, a cancer patient, developed complications over the weekend, which worsened his condition.

Shaykh Muhammad Umar Al-Qadri, imam of the Islamic Centre of Ireland, said he is a friend of Mr Meraj and his family for the past 15 years. He said he spoke to a brother of Mr Meraj after the event, and later to Mr Meraj’s wife.

Shaykh Al-Qadri, who is in Pakistan at the moment, said on Twitter: “They smashed windows, broke walls and floor in his house. This wasn’t a burglary but deliberate hate crime. He is in hospital, please pray for him”.

He added:

Tariq shouted at the four men that he will give them what they want but stop smashing the walls and floors.

"They continued doing so intending to cause damage to the home and then physically assaulted him severely. They weren’t looking for jewellery or money.”

When contacted through Twitter by the Irish Examiner, Mr Al-Qadri said his contention that it was a hate crime was based on conversations with members of the family. Subsequently, he said he had spoken directly to Mr Meraj’s wife, who, he said, explained what happened on the night.

“The masked men were frustrated that despite asking Tariq where the safe was, he kept telling them he did not have any at home. They didn’t believe him and kept damaging the house in frustration.”

Garda sources said that as far as they knew nothing was said to the family that suggested a “race or religion” motivation.

But sources said that given the public comments that they would check to see what the view of the family was. Garda sources said jewellery was taken in the burglary.