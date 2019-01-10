Gardaí suspect Bray shooting linked to local feud

Gardaí investigating a gangland shooting that left a young man in a critical condition suspect it may be linked to a local feud.

A 27-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and once in the leg while he sat in a car in Bray, County Wicklow at 8.45pm on Wednesday.

He was in the passenger seat and talking to a woman in the driver's seat when another car pulled up and a gunman got out and opened fire at close range.

Gardaí at the scene on St Laurence's Terrace in Bray, Co Wicklow. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

The shooting took place on St Laurence's Terrace in old Bray, in the town centre.

The gunman discarded his handgun at the scene and was then driven away.

The victim, a boxer, is well known to gardaí for violence, threatening and abusive behaviour and theft.

Emergency services were alerted and paramedics worked intensively on the man at the scene before removing him to hospital, where his condition is described as critical but stable.

The scene was preserved and a full technical and ballistic examination was conducted today.

Sources said it appeared the shooting may have been linked to a local feud. There are indications local detectives are working on a line of inquiry.

Innocent dad Bobby Messett was mistakenly shot dead in Bray last July at a boxing club run by Pete Taylor, dad of Katie Taylor.

There is no indication that Wednesday's shooting is connected.