News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí seize digital material and doll in 'Operation Ketch' child pornography raid

Gardaí seize digital material and doll in 'Operation Ketch' child pornography raid
By Stephen Rogers

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 08:31 PM

Gardaí seized digital material and a childlike sex doll as they raided 14 addresses across the country as part of a clampdown on child pornography.

The raids were carried out in six counties between Monday and Thursday this week and, while no one has been detained so far, gardaí said arrests are expected as individual investigations progress.

Investigators secured warrants from the district courts under the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act before searching seven properties in Dublin, two each in Waterford and Cork and one each in Meath Monaghan and Galway.

"Liaison is being maintained between investigating Gardaí with the TUSLA, the Child & Family Agency in relation to child protection concerns that have arisen," a garda spokesman said.

An Garda Síochána wishes to reassure the community, through operations such as this and other ongoing work by the Online Child Exploitation Unit, that we will relentlessly pursue those involved in the possession, importation and distribution of child abuse material.

This week's raids were the latest under Operation ‘Ketch’, which began in February 2018 and which is an intelligence-led policing operation co-ordinated by the Garda National Protection Services Bureau (GNPSB).

  • Its objectives are:

  • To target persons suspected of possessing, importing and distributing online child abuse material (child pornography)
  • To identify child protection concerns at suspect addresses and engage with TUSLA the Child & Family Agency.

To date in 2019 72 addresses have been searched as part of the operation. Last year there were 137 addresses searched.

Gardai asked anyone with information about such crimes to contact their local garda station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111

READ MORE

Gardaí begin investigation into issues raised by RTÉ creche documentary; Parents speak of 'devastation'

More on this topic

Evening Round-Up: Varadkar V Johnson; Operation Ketch; Garda childcare investigationEvening Round-Up: Varadkar V Johnson; Operation Ketch; Garda childcare investigation

Ask Audrey: Cork Airport is where you watch obvious Norries getting on a posh flight and guess where they got their money fromAsk Audrey: Cork Airport is where you watch obvious Norries getting on a posh flight and guess where they got their money from

Renewed appeal for missing man gardaí are 'extremely concerned for'Renewed appeal for missing man gardaí are 'extremely concerned for'

More could be charged in R Kelly case, court toldMore could be charged in R Kelly case, court told

More in this Section

Taoiseach will not ask those in Maria Bailey report to waive right to confidentiality Taoiseach will not ask those in Maria Bailey report to waive right to confidentiality

Residents of centre for adults with disabilities in Dublin regularly exposed to 'screaming, pushing', HIQA findsResidents of centre for adults with disabilities in Dublin regularly exposed to 'screaming, pushing', HIQA finds

Man hospitalised after being run down by rampaging bull in ClareMan hospitalised after being run down by rampaging bull in Clare

Appeal court hears 'unusual' argument that dependency on alcohol can diminish person's responsibility for murderAppeal court hears 'unusual' argument that dependency on alcohol can diminish person's responsibility for murder


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan previews two sales in Co Cork featuring everything from fine furniture to modern Irish art.Anyone for a vintage cocktail shaker in Temperance Hall?

Bombay Bicycle Club return to Ireland next weekend for gigs in Cork and Waterford, writes Ed PowerBack in the saddle again: Bombay Bicycle Club on their return to Ireland

I suffered from terrible judgment in my 30s and ended up marrying a guy from Mallow. I’m literally paying for it to this day.Ask Audrey: Cork Airport is where you watch obvious Norries getting on a posh flight and guess where they got their money from

Two decades after a memorable visit to the midlands, Martin Claffey returns to the Hidden Heartlands.Weekend Break: Getting to the heart of things in Athlone

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »