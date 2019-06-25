News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí recover body from river in search for man missing from Cork

Andrew Willis
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, June 25, 2019 - 09:44 AM

Gardaí overseeing the search for a missing man in Cork have recovered the body of a man from the Owenabue river.

And while formal identification has yet to take place, it is expected to to be confirmed that the remains are those of Andrew Willis, 36, who was reported missing from his home in Carrigaline over a week ago.

Andrew was last seen walking along a private road from his friend's house in the Coolmore area of Carrigaline late on the evening of Monday, June 17. However, he failed to make it back to his home in Carrigaline.

Large numbers of people, including friends of his, had been out searching for him in recent days.

The body was recovered last night. A post mortem is due to take place on the remains at Cork a University Hospital today. Foul play is not suspected.

Meanwhile, gardaí are continuing to appeal for a second man who is missing from Carrigaline in a separate incident.

Pat (Patsy) O Keeffe is missing from his home in Carrigaline.

The last positive sighting was on Friday at 4pm as he was leaving Crosshaven heading in the direction of Carrigaline in a white Transit Connect Van registration number 08 D 614 13.

Pat left his house at 8am that morning but did not return home.

READ MORE

Deasy calls for local FG organisation be stood down following motion of no confidence in him

More on this topic

Cork gym 'looking forward to reopening' after temporary closure due to 'power supply' issues

Cork city buildings to be demolished

Two Cork men charged after gardaí seized almost €800k worth of cannabis

Brownlee and Bilham triumph as conditions batter Ironman

MissingCorkTOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

BAI not qualified to regulate social media, says data compliance chief

Two men arrested after handguns and ammunition seized in west Dublin

Government urged to include border vote in national risk report

'Respected and loved by all': Tributes paid to councillor Manus Kelly after Donegal Rally crash


Lifestyle

Capturing the castle: Johnstown Castle in County Wexford is well worth checking out

How nature can work wonders for body and soul

Making Cents: Consumer guide to entering PcP car loan contracts

Podcast Corner: An introduction to podcasts

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »