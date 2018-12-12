NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí making further inquiries into death of man, 65, at his Meath home

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 05:44 PM
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Gardaí are conducting further inquiries and awaiting forensic tests in relation to their investigation into the death of a man at his home in Co Meath.

Robert Tancs, aged 65, was found dead at his home at Johnswood Drive, Ashbourne shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

A 33-year-old male who was arrested in relation to the death was released without charge this evening.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted at around 12.30am.

When they arrived they discovered a man at the bottom of the stairs unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí suspect that the deceased was involved in some sort of altercation with another individual at the top of the stairs.

They suspect Mr Tancs may have been punched and then fell down the stairs.

Detectives were in contact with the Director of Public Prosecutions – and subsequently released the man in custody.

Officers will now try and gather further evidence, including from an analysis of the scene, and prepare a file for the DPP to consider.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 8010600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.


