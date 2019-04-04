Gardaí liaising with police forces in Poland, Latvia and Lithuania over Cork murder

The garda investigation into the brutal machete murder of a Polish father in Cork last summer is “live, ongoing and active”, the city’s coroner has been told.

Sgt Fergus Twomey made the comments as he was granted a further adjournment of the inquest into the death of Mikolaj Wilk, 35, who was hacked to death at his home near Ballincollig.

Mr Wilk, a gardener and handyman, was attacked by a machete-wielding gang at his home at Maglin on June 10 last year.

His wife, Elzbieta, was injured during an apparent attempt to shield him from attack. Their two young children, who were in the house at the time, were not physically injured.

A BMW 3-series car was found burning in nearby Waterfall some hours later.

The inquest into the death which was opened last November to hear evidence of identification and cause of death had been adjourned for mention until today.

During a brief update, Sgt Twomey told Cork City Coroner Philip Comyn that the Garda investigation is “live, ongoing and active” and he applied for, and was granted, an adjournment for six months.

Mr Comyn listed it for mention again in October for an update.

Gardaí were called to Mr Wilk’s house early on June 10 last where they found him in critical condition.

Mikolaj and his wife Elzbieta

He was rushed to Cork University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A murder investigation was launched later that day.

The inquest heard last November he died from shock and haemorrhage due to multiple blows from sharp weapons, in association with a traumatic brain injury.

Gardaí have refused to comment publicly on possible motives for the murder but their probe has an international dimension, with gardaí liaising with police forces in Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

Gardaí believe Mr Wilk was targetted by members of a criminal gang based in Eastern Europe who received logistical support locally.

Detectives have examined CCTV footage, phone and email records, searched homes in Ballincollig, Ballinhassig, Grenagh and Blackpool, and business premises, and they seized several vehicles.

They made their first arrests in the case in January, arresting three men in their 30s - two in Ballincollig and one in Togher. Two are from Poland and one is from Latvia. They were all questioned on suspicion of supporting the gang suspected of killing Mr Wilk. All were released without charge with files being prepared for the DPP.