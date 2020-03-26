Gardaí issued with spit hoods to protect themselves during Covid-19 crisis

Gardaí are to be issued with 'spit hoods' to protect them from detainees for the duration of the public health crisis.

It follows a number of incidents where front line workers have been coughed at or spat on during the course of their work.

Gardaí say spit hoods will be deployed as a temporary measure for the duration of the coronavirus crisis.

The device covers the entire face of a suspect and stops them spitting at, coughing on or biting officers.

It follows a number of incidents where front line workers have been coughed on or spat at.

Gardaí are investigating one incident at Blanchardstown Hospital in Dublin, where a healthcare worker was spat at deliberately.

Her alleged attacker has since tested positive for Covid-19.

Gardaí are calling on people to report any instances where they have been threatened or intimidated by people deliberately coughing and spitting at them.

They said this activity could amount to an offence under the Public Order Act or Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

READ MORE Man in critical condition after fall from building in Waterford