Gardaí investigating Dublin shooting examine victim's 'falling out' with gang associate

Gardaí investigating the daylight gun murder of David Lynch in west Dublin are examining if it was the result of a "falling out" with a lifelong friend and fellow gang associate.

Sources stressed it was only one line of inquiry and that no clear motive had yet to emerge, with a number of other theories being considered.

David Lynch, also known as David Chen, was shot dead in the front garden of his home in Foxdene estate, Clondalkin, at 2.15pm last Friday in what appeared to be a well-planned murder.

The 42-year-old was targeted by the Criminal Assets Bureau in 2012 for laundering money that was suspected of being the proceeds of drug trafficking.

Gardaí at the house where the shooting happened on Friday. Pic: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie.

He had bought a large residence in Co. Kildare for an estimated €750,000 and is understood to have agreed a settlement with the bureau for around €250,000.

While it was thought he was operating “under the radar” in recent years, sources said he was controlling his own large-scale drug distribution operation.

Sources said he had high-level contacts with drug gangs across the city and that his gang was separate to a number of other major trafficking gangs in the Clondalkin area.

Two of these gangs have been involved in a violent feud in the last six years, which has claimed four lives.

Sources said Lynch had a “falling out” earlier this year with a drug dealer and gang associate. This individual, from Clondalkin, was a lifelong friend of Lynch and it is understood that this individual's parents helped rear Lynch.

“Lynch had his own drug-dealing operation, separate to the other gangs in the area,” said one source. “He operated at a very high level and was in constant contact with key figures across the city.”

Detectives are also examining other theories, including that he was targeted by a major drug trafficker who has been based in north Kildare for a long time.

In addition, detectives are investigating whether Lynch was targeted because of his suspected role in the murder of notorious drug dealer Mark Desmond in December 2016.

Another area that will be explored is if the murder was the result of a dispute with local gangs, including one that is behind three murders in the area. The notorious leader of this outfit is closely associated with senior echelons of the Kinahan crime cartel.

Gardaí have sought assistance regarding sightings of two vehicles after the shooting.

A burned out van near Lucan Community National School, which is suspected to be a getaway vehicle used in a fatal shooting on Friday at Foxdene. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins.

A Peugeot Partner type van was found on fire shortly after the shooting at Buirg an Rí Glen, near Lucan Community National School. A semi-automatic gun and silencer were found beside the vehicle.

At 2.30pm a silver Toyota Corolla was found on fire at The Paddocks Rise, Lucan.

Gardaí in Lucan are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the incident room at Lucan Garda Station on 01-666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.