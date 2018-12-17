NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí investigating after body discovered in car found burning in Cork

Monday, December 17, 2018 - 09:51 PM
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Gardaí have launched an investigation tonight following the discovery of a body in a car which was found burning on the outskirts of Cork city.

The alarm was raised at around 6.15pm when a car was reported to be on fire in a field off the R618 Inniscarra road, close to the Angler’s Rest pub.

Fire crews from the city and Ballincollig responded and extinguished the fire.

They discovered a body inside the vehicle a short time later.

While gardai said the identity of the deceased has yet to be determined, it is understood to be a woman in her 50s.

The scene has been preserved and both the office of the state pathologist and the local coroner have been notified.

A post-mortem is expected to be carried out tomorrow and gardai said that will determine the course of the investigation.

However, at this early stage, the death is not believed to be suspicious.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who travelled along the R618 Inniscarra road between approximately 5.30pm and 6.15pm or can assist with their enquiries to contact them at Gurranabraher Garda Station 021-4946200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.


CorkGardaíDeath

