Gardaí investigate toddler's 'sudden death' in Cork city

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 - 03:53 PM
By Noel Baker
Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

A toddler has died following an incident at a house on the north side of Cork City, with gardaí investigating whether she may have become tangled in a blind cord.

Emergency services rushed to a house in Delaney Park on Dublin Hill in Cork shortly before 1pm today after the alarm had been raised.

The girl, who it is believed could be as young as one year old, was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, along with a Garda escort.

She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí at the house where the child died. Pic: Damian Coleman.

Gardaí are still at the scene. A spokesperson said that at present gardaí are investigating a sudden death but that there were no further details.

It is understood that one line of inquiry is whether the girl may have become tangled in a blind cord.


KEYWORDS

Corksudden death

