Gardaí in Cork murder probe charge man with trespassing to commit an assault

Keith O’Hara
By Liam Heylin
Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 11:46 AM

Gardaí investigating the murder of a 55-year-old man arrested a 41-year-old man and charged him with trespassing to commit an assault.

Detective Garda Maurice O’Connor gave evidence at Cork District Court of arresting Keith O’Hara of 27 Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork.

O’Hara was charged with one count – namely trespass to commit an assault. In terms of the assault, no party was identified as being the victim of the alleged assault.

When cautioned that he did not have to say anything but that anything he might say would be taken down in writing and could be given in evidence, O’Hara made no reply.

The charge against O’Hara was brought arising out of the investigation of the murder of Paul Jones, 55, who lived in Bandon Road on the south side of Cork city.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said gardaí were objecting to bail being granted to O’Hara on the trespass charge.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said there was no application for bail today and that the accused could be remanded in custody.

Judge Olann Kelleher then remanded O’Hara in custody until September 19.

Mr Buttimer said the accused was reserving his position on the question of applying for bail and said that he would put gardaí on notice if he intended to make such an application. He was remanded to appear at Cork District Court by video link from prison next Thursday.

Mr Buttimer applied for free legal aid to represent Keith O’Hara and said the accused was on disability benefit. Judge Kelleher granted this application.

The trespass charge against O’Hara states: “On September 4 at 108 Bandon Road in the District Court area of Cork, having entered a building known as 108 Bandon Road, Cork, as a trespasser, did commit an arrestable offence, to wit assault causing harm contrary to Section 3 of the Non-fatal Offences Against the Person Act, contrary to Section 12 (1)(b) and (3) of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.”

The body of Mr Jones was found by his son on Saturday morning. His son had become concerned that he had been unable to contact his father by phone by for a number of days.

He raised the alarm after he found his father face down in the living room. When the emergency services turned over the man’s body they found blood.

Officers investigating the death want to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Bandon Road / McCurtain Villas area of Cork since September 4. They appealed to anyone who was in the Bandon Road area of Cork city between 9.30pm and 10.30pm last Wednesday to contact the incident room at Anglesea Street Garda station on (021) 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

