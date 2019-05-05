Gardaí called after altercation at port right of way protest in Cobh

The Port of Cork says it is looking into an incident during which gardaí were called to an altercation at a right of way protest at its deepwater quay in Cobh.

Gardaí have confirmed that they were called to the scene of a “minor altercation” between security and demonstrators at the Cobh cruise liner quay at around 7.15pm on Friday.

They say their enquiries are ongoing.

The incident occurred during berthing operations for the 3,000-passenger cruise ship, Celebrity Reflection.

Protestors involved in a long-running right of way dispute with the port company have claimed that a member of their group was injured when he went to help another campaigner following an altercation.

Port of Cork Chief Executive Brendan Keating said the company is aware of the alleged incident and “are currently looking into the matter”.

The protestors have staged several protests in recent months over the port company’s temporary closure of the quayside and an adjoining walkway known as the Five Foot Way during berthing operations.

The protestors say this walkway has been a traditional right of way for over 150 years and has been enjoyed by generations.

But Mr Keating said: “Due to the requirements of the International Ship and Port Security Code (ISPS Code) and for health and safety concerns, access to pedestrians and vehicles may be restricted while cruise ships are berthing at Cobh Deepwater Quay.

“Generally Cobh Deepwater Quay will close to the public for approximately 30 minutes during berthing procedures.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”