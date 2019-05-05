NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí called after altercation at port right of way protest in Cobh

Cobh. File image.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Sunday, May 05, 2019 - 04:16 PM

The Port of Cork says it is looking into an incident during which gardaí were called to an altercation at a right of way protest at its deepwater quay in Cobh.

Gardaí have confirmed that they were called to the scene of a “minor altercation” between security and demonstrators at the Cobh cruise liner quay at around 7.15pm on Friday.

They say their enquiries are ongoing.

The incident occurred during berthing operations for the 3,000-passenger cruise ship, Celebrity Reflection.

Protestors involved in a long-running right of way dispute with the port company have claimed that a member of their group was injured when he went to help another campaigner following an altercation.

Port of Cork Chief Executive Brendan Keating said the company is aware of the alleged incident and “are currently looking into the matter”.

The protestors have staged several protests in recent months over the port company’s temporary closure of the quayside and an adjoining walkway known as the Five Foot Way during berthing operations.

The protestors say this walkway has been a traditional right of way for over 150 years and has been enjoyed by generations.

But Mr Keating said: “Due to the requirements of the International Ship and Port Security Code (ISPS Code) and for health and safety concerns, access to pedestrians and vehicles may be restricted while cruise ships are berthing at Cobh Deepwater Quay.

“Generally Cobh Deepwater Quay will close to the public for approximately 30 minutes during berthing procedures.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

READ MORE

Gardaí appeal for help locating missing 44-year-old from Dublin

More on this topic

Port protesters asked to stop for sake of Cobh's tourism industry

Right of way dispute could lead to pickets in Cobh when cruise liners arrive

Plans for Cobh’s ‘Titanic pier’ are opposed

Derry City deny Cobh Ramblers cup dream in Bradnywell

KEYWORDS

CorkCobh

More in this Section

Smaller parties enjoy surge in support in Northern Ireland local elections

'We need a serious retention policy': Defence Forces march to highlight dissatisfaction over pay and conditions

Some GPs 'intimidated' outside practices providing abortion services 'every single day'

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after fire damages house in Blanchardstown


Lifestyle

Diamonds add some real sparkle to sale

New York season to give art lovers the royal treatment

Early to rise: Three young Irish influencers making their mark online

Trendy bendy: Older people sign up for Pilates classes

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 04, 2019

    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 39
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »