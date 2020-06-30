News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Dublin teenager

Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Dublin teenager
Tara McKay went missing from her home last Friday.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - 08:27 AM

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information to locate a missing Dublin teenager.

Tara McKay went missing from her home in Baldoyle Co Dublin on Friday morning June 26.

She is described as being 5' 5" in height, with mid-length brown hair, blue eyes and an athletic build.

Tara McKay is 14 years old. No description was provided of her clothing.

Gardaí are asking the public to contact Howth Garda Station on 01 666 4900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station with any information on the missing girl's whereabouts.

READ MORE

'The guilt was overwhelming': Dublin footballer describes having Covid-19

More on this topic

Gardaí seek help in finding missing person, 13, in TipperaryGardaí seek help in finding missing person, 13, in Tipperary

No foul play suspected in death of Belfast teenager Noah DonohueNo foul play suspected in death of Belfast teenager Noah Donohue

Gardaí 'very concerned' about missing Wicklow manGardaí 'very concerned' about missing Wicklow man

Missing Belfast teenager’s family ‘distressed’ by false rumoursMissing Belfast teenager’s family ‘distressed’ by false rumours

MissingDublinTeenagerTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Those attending Bobby Storey’s funeral must observe social distancing – O’NeillThose attending Bobby Storey’s funeral must observe social distancing – O’Neill

Six new cases associated with international travel as CMO warns of 'worrying trend'Six new cases associated with international travel as CMO warns of 'worrying trend'

Groups of up to 30 to be permitted to gather outdoors in the NorthGroups of up to 30 to be permitted to gather outdoors in the North

Businesses getting back to 'normal' as shops, restaurants and salons reopenBusinesses getting back to 'normal' as shops, restaurants and salons reopen


Lifestyle

With Spotify having bought the Ringer and its slew of podcasts, and subsequently the Joe Rogan Experience, which will go exclusive on the service later in the year, the business of podcasts has never been bigger.Podcast Corner: Patreon and other methods of making money

Feelings from the death of several close family members in recent years have been channelled into music, writes Pet O'Connell More questions than answers in Mary Greene's song of loss

As Hamilton hits our screens, Christoper Jackson tells Esther McCarthy what it was like to star in the smash-hit musical that suddenly feels more relevant than everHamilton star Chris Jackson: 'It's not for the oppressed to rationalise the mindset of the oppressor'

The extended ban on J1 visas is depriving students of a rite of passage. Kieran O’Mahony recalls his, 25 years agoLooking back on a J1-way ticket to summer fun in the States

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »