News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Garda Commissioner says it is not possible to close loophole in Covid-19 laws

Garda Commissioner says it is not possible to close loophole in Covid-19 laws
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 28, 2020 - 04:01 PM

The Garda Commissioner says it is not possible to close a loophole in the Covid-19 laws.

A gap in the legislation means day-trippers from Northern Ireland do not have to abide by movement restrictions.

The regulations are underpinned by the Health Act, which only applies to residents of the State.

Commissioner Drew Harris says there is close cooperation with the PSNI on the matter.

He said: “Those who are engaged in non-essential travel, who in effect of this expression day-tripping, into this jurisdiction - they may have breached the law as it is in Northern Ireland.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland are obviously responsible for that piece of enforcement.

“The same way as we would challenge those who are engaged in non-essential travel who might travelling north into Northern Ireland as well."

READ MORE

High number of Covid-19 cases in border region ‘could be due to super spreader’

More on this topic

Boris Johnson ‘focused on PPE’ in first Cabinet after return to workBoris Johnson ‘focused on PPE’ in first Cabinet after return to work

Commissioner: ‘Spitting and coughing attacks on our personnel are reprehensible’Commissioner: ‘Spitting and coughing attacks on our personnel are reprehensible’

Which restrictions, if any, will be eased?Which restrictions, if any, will be eased?

'We need you' Varadkar tells Trinity's newly qualified doctors'We need you' Varadkar tells Trinity's newly qualified doctors


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up