Garda Commissioner Harris to be quizzed on promotion proposals

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is to be grilled about his attempt to promote 168 officers to sergeant without a competition, amid growing unrest within the force.

Mr Harris is to face questions from the independent Policing Authority on Wednesday over his plans to elevate the 168 officers who went for promotion in 2017 but were not successful.

He is seeking to promote officers unsuccessful two years ago to fill posts, rather than run a new open competition. Those opposed to his plans argue the panel in 2017 is finished and a new competition should start.

The proposal has been a hot topic in Whatsapp groups among members in the force recently, with a formal challenge being orchestrated.

Last week, Mr Harris issued a notice to force members which stated that he was seeking to fill the posts without a competition.

“For the record, the 168 candidates who were successful in the first round of interviews qualified for promotion by meeting the standard required during their second-round interview,” he said.

“However, at the time, sanction to promote the additional 168 candidates was not granted. Promoting these gardaí is in line with Garda regulations.”

However, the Policing Authority told the Irish Examiner: “The authority will raise the matter with the commissioner at its meeting on Wednesday. The Policing Authority understands why the commissioner is considering this option, bearing in mind the need for supervisors in the Garda Síochána.”

A Garda Representative Association spokesman said the issue has been adjourned by the central executive and will be examined at its next meeting.