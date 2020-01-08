News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
GAA club to hold urgent meeting after joyriders damage pitches puts club's 'survival at stake'

Burnt out at Croí Ró Naofa GAA club back in October 2019
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 05:36 PM

A GAA club is holding an urgent meeting with council officials and gardaí this week after further damage to its two pitches by joyriders over Christmas had put its “survival at stake”.

Dublin club Croí Ró Naofa said children at the club were at risk of being struck by scramblers and quad bikes tearing up and down Killinarden Park, in Tallaght – and called for extra garda powers to address the problem.

The club identified 41 burnt out vehicles in the park in the last two years - 17 in 2018, 23 in 2019, including New Year’s Eve, and one already this year, last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice told the Irish Examiner that its working group on scramblers had agreed that the Department of Transport would examine the “feasibility” of introducing new laws sought by Gardaí on policing the problem.

Croí Ró Naofa PRO Anthony Clinton said:

“Our survival is at stake. We are going into our twentieth anniversary and we will be without a home venue in 2020, unless some immediate action is taken.”

He said the club’s numbers have dropped because of the anti-social behaviour.

“Our purpose is to provide Gaelic games to the people of this parish and we can’t do that. Our pitches are constantly under threat,” he said. “You put children out there training or to play matches and you have scramblers and quads tearing up and down and if they hit a child, we are the ones responsible.”

Mr Clinton said gardaí complained they were “powerless” to do anything. He repeated calls to South Dublin County Council to build a proper wall around the park to prevent joyriders getting in.

Club officials are meeting both the council and gardaí this Friday.

The damage caused by joyriders and scramblers was highlighted elsewhere over the Christmas and New Year, including destruction to pitches at Cabinteely Football Club in south Dublin and videos of a child crashing a mini-scrambler into a street pole in north Dublin.

The problem has prompted one Cork city councillor to push proposals to set up a dedicated track for scramblers.

Sinn Féin councillor for Cork City North West Thomas Gould said he received calls from people complaining about the noise and damage caused by scramblers in green areas and estates over Christmas.

He said Sinn Féin had previously proposed a bill giving gardaí power to seize these bikes if they were being used in an anti-social or dangerous way, but that the Government would not support it.

He is pushing a proposal with Cork City Council for a scrambler track, which would help both communities and those genuinely interested in scramblers.

“I’m thinking a facility on the outskirts of the city," he said.

"It could be positive for the whole city and everyone would be a winner - and it could be a model for the country.”

In a statement, the Department of Justice said a cross-agency working group on scramblers agreed last month that the Department of Transport would examine the “feasibility of developing new legislative provisions in road traffic legislation” which had been sought by An Garda Síochána.

It said the Department of Justice was considering developing public awareness with affected communities and community groups and “explore how best to engage with young persons drawn to this behaviour”.

It said the department was currently developing a strategy on the matter.

