News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Former Labour minister to participate in peace camp at Shannon to protest Trump visit

By Vivienne Clarke
Wednesday, June 05, 2019 - 08:23 AM

Former Labour minister Jan O’Sullivan will participate in a peace camp at Shannon airport today in protest at the visit of US President Donald Trump.

She said that the aim of the protest is to make Mr Trump aware of Irish people’s feelings about his opinions on racism and climate change.

Ms O’Sullivan told RTE radio’s Morning Ireland that the US President’s description of the Mayor of London Sidiq Khan as “a stone cold loser” was “schoolboy bullying language.”

In relation to climate change, she said it was ironic that the world is being led on the issue by a teenage girl while “the most powerful man in the world says it doesn’t exist.”

She said that she was sorry that the Taoiseach had invited Mr Trump to Ireland, but she hoped Mr Varadkar would be very clear in his discussions about Ireland’s feelings on the issues.

Ms O’Sullivan rejected a suggestion that she would not have protested if she was still a member of the Government. “I believe I would protest if I was in Government. I feel very strongly about this.”

She said that when she was a Minister of State she had expressed her views on human rights when in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia and on homophobia while in Africa.

The peace camp at Shannon airport is designed to ensure that there is a strong expression of the views of the Irish people, she said.

She said Mr Trump was visiting Ireland to promote his re-election campaign and his golf resort at Doonbeg.

READ MORE

Higgins criticises Trump over 'regressive and pernicious' climate record ahead of visit

More on this topic

Higgins criticises Trump over 'regressive and pernicious' climate record ahead of visit

Court cases stall as gardaí called up for Trump duty

Donald Trump set to arrive in Ireland amid planned protests

Love him or hate him, Trump has made sure you can’t ignore him

TOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Parents horrified over picture of Irish schoolchildren on white supremacist site

Dentist who refused to treat woman with HIV to pay €10,000 compensation

Frustration at delay in proposed new schools in East Cork

Doonbeg gears up to welcome Donald Trump


Lifestyle

Earn Your Stripes: This summer, there's no right way to wear the latest trend

Appy feet: New app helps to build exercise into everyday life

Sex advice: I keep having sex with my ex

GameTech: Get ready for Fortnite World Cup

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 01, 2019

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 10
    • 30
    • 45
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »