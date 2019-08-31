Firefighters tackling major blaze in Cork shopping centre car park

Firefighters are tackling a major blaze in the multi-storey car park of a suburban shopping centre in Cork.

Roads are closed in the Douglas area as up to eight units of the Cork City Fire Brigade respond to the incident at the Tesco multi-storey car park.

UPDATE: Large Fire in Douglas Shopping Centre, several units from around the city in attendance. Crews working very hard in heavy smoke and fire conditions to contain fire 🔥 🚒 ⚠️ Please avoid the area to allow crews to access the building ⚠️#corkfire pic.twitter.com/F9P9Bk3zRc August 31, 2019

The alarm was raised around 7pm when a car caught fire on the first floor of the car park.

It is understood that several other vehicles also caught fire.

Crazy fire billowing out of Douglas.... I hope nobody has been harmed. 🙏🏻 #Cork pic.twitter.com/sEPUzMloi0 — Emma Kenneally (@emmakenneally) August 31, 2019

Gardaí have closed the link road from Douglas East to Douglas West to all traffic, as well as Church St.

The view from Ballinlough this evening of that fire in Douglas. Hopefully no one has been injured. pic.twitter.com/Nb56fd7nvN — Michael McGrath (@mmcgrathtd) August 31, 2019

They have advised that smoke from this incident may also affect visibility on the N40 South Ring Road, both directions, which runs adjacent to the car park site.

Gardaí have also asked motorists using the South Ring Road to not stop to view or photograph the major blaze being fought in Douglas.

Big fire in Tesco douglas @CorksRedFM pic.twitter.com/Xu2dGbp7uR— Mick O callaghan (@MocMick) August 31, 2019

They have warned of worsening traffic congestion for all vehicles approaching Douglas Village from the Douglas road, the South Douglas road, and Rochestown road directions as the fire fighting operation continues.

Updated with further information at 8:15pm.