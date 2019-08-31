News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Firefighters tackling major blaze in Cork shopping centre car park

Photo: Red FM
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Saturday, August 31, 2019 - 07:32 PM

Firefighters are tackling a major blaze in the multi-storey car park of a suburban shopping centre in Cork.

Roads are closed in the Douglas area as up to eight units of the Cork City Fire Brigade respond to the incident at the Tesco multi-storey car park.

The alarm was raised around 7pm when a car caught fire on the first floor of the car park.

It is understood that several other vehicles also caught fire.

Gardaí have closed the link road from Douglas East to Douglas West to all traffic, as well as Church St.

They have advised that smoke from this incident may also affect visibility on the N40 South Ring Road, both directions, which runs adjacent to the car park site.

Gardaí have also asked motorists using the South Ring Road to not stop to view or photograph the major blaze being fought in Douglas.

They have warned of worsening traffic congestion for all vehicles approaching Douglas Village from the Douglas road, the South Douglas road, and Rochestown road directions as the fire fighting operation continues.

Updated with further information at 8:15pm.

