NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Fine Gael TDs to be briefed on 'general election preparedness' before Dáil resumes on Monday

Wednesday, January 09, 2019 - 08:36 PM
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Fine Gael TDs and senators will be briefed on "general election preparedness" at a behind-closed-doors pre-Dáil think-in on Monday, 24 hours before the Dáil re-opens after the Christmas break.

Party sources confirmed the briefing will be given by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to all candidates and existing national politicians - despite stressing the meeting is only about updates and does not mean an election is imminent.

The pre-Dáil meeting in Dublin is understood to focus on a number of issues including climate action policies such as a future carbon tax, Brexit and May's imminent local and European elections.

However, the decision to also schedule a briefing on general election planning by Mr Donohoe - who is the party's director of organisations for elections - is likely to cause fresh concerns of a rush to the ballot boxes sooner than planned.

READ MORE: Medical professions raise concern about preparedness of abortion services

Last month, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin agreed to extend the confidence and supply deal by a year due to the Brexit crisis, with both parties suggesting an election date between spring and early summer 2020.

Although the date is still expected, both Government and opposition sources suspect either side could still force an election sooner if the Brexit stand-off is resolved.


Related Articles

Government urged to tackle cyber threats to Irish elections

Coveney plays down any overseas Sinn Féin bounce

Taoiseach ‘determined’ over referendum on extending presidential voting rights

Radical plan to overhaul electoral register

More in this Section

Cork University Maternity Hospital implements initiative to dramatically reduce waiting lists

Gardaí to resume search for woman who went missing 10 years ago

'Lives are at risk' - Patients Association call for swift resolution to nurses dispute

Peadar Tóibín to target seats in Donegal for new pro-life party


Lifestyle

Ex footballer Peter Reid swears by his but would you have a hair transplant? Here’s what you need to know

You're probably brushing your teeth wrong – here are four tips for better dental health

Why are we all so obsessed with nostalgia?

Mindfulness for children: 3 easy exercises to try with your kids

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 09, 2019

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 39
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »