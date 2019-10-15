News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Family of man killed in Cork city tented village 'are naturally devastated'

Timmy Hourihane. Picture: John Finn
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 09:27 AM

The family of a homeless man killed in Cork city have stated that they "are naturally devastated".

Timothy Hourihane was fatally assualted at Mardyke Walk in Cork in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A statement by the family was issued via the gardaí this morning, calling on people to help with the investigation if they can.

It read: "The family of the late Timothy Hourihane are naturally devastated and are asking that their privacy be respected and they be given space to grieve at this sad time.

"They ask that the media would not seek to contact them in person or at their homes and the funeral arrangements are treated as strictly private.

"Please give them time and space in this most difficult of times.

"The family would ask that people would give any assistance that they can to An Garda Síochána to help bring some closure to the matter."

Mr Hourihane had a long history of engagement with homeless agencies in recent years and was granted tenancy in a supported social housing unit three years ago.

But the complexities of his addiction saw him lose the tenancy and slip back into homelessness.

Flowers left for the late Timothy Hourihane the homeless man who died after he was assaulted at the Mardyke Walk, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
The sad details emerged yesterday as the extensive garda probe into his violent death following a vicious assault on the Mardyke at the weekend continues.

In a statement, Cork City Council said Mr Hourihane had presented to the city’s homeless services on a number of occasions over several years and the Cork Simon Outreach team remained in contact with him.

According to frontline workers speaking in the aftermath Mr Hourihane's death, homeless people feel the streets of Cork are not safe.

- additional reporting by Eoin English and Joe Leogue

