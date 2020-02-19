Expert thinks there will be 'a few cases' of coronavirus in Ireland

A professor of infectious diseases says it is inevitable that someone in Ireland will be diagnosed with coronavirus.

It comes as people who were quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan for the past two weeks have begun to disembark but it iss not known if the Irish passengers are among them.

2,000 others will be gradually evacuated by Friday.

Six Irish people were on board altogether while two tested positive for coronavirus.

The two Irish citizens, who are living abroad, are being treated in hospital in Japan.

Professor of Infectious Diseases at the Mater Hospital, Dr John Lambert, says it is likely there will be a case here, but it is unlikely that it will spread.

"I think there will be case," said Dr Lambet. "I think there is going to be somebody who gets the virus.

"Will it spread to a number of different people? I don't think it will.

"I think it will be well contained. I think we will have a few cases in Ireland just like almost every other European and world country."