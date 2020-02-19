News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Expert thinks there will be 'a few cases' of coronavirus in Ireland

Expert thinks there will be 'a few cases' of coronavirus in Ireland
The Diamond Princess cruise ship.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - 05:22 PM

A professor of infectious diseases says it is inevitable that someone in Ireland will be diagnosed with coronavirus.

It comes as people who were quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan for the past two weeks have begun to disembark but it iss not known if the Irish passengers are among them.

2,000 others will be gradually evacuated by Friday.

Six Irish people were on board altogether while two tested positive for coronavirus.

The two Irish citizens, who are living abroad, are being treated in hospital in Japan.

Professor of Infectious Diseases at the Mater Hospital, Dr John Lambert, says it is likely there will be a case here, but it is unlikely that it will spread.

"I think there will be case," said Dr Lambet. "I think there is going to be somebody who gets the virus.

"Will it spread to a number of different people? I don't think it will.

"I think it will be well contained. I think we will have a few cases in Ireland just like almost every other European and world country."

READ MORE

Infected Briton on coronavirus-stricken ship has early onset dementia, says son

More on this topic

Impact of coronavirus ‘still not fully reflected in dairy markets’Impact of coronavirus ‘still not fully reflected in dairy markets’

McLaren take coronavirus precautions at Barcelona testMcLaren take coronavirus precautions at Barcelona test

Infected Briton on coronavirus-stricken ship has early onset dementia, says sonInfected Briton on coronavirus-stricken ship has early onset dementia, says son

'Vital that people don’t come to A&E' if they suspect coronavirus, doctors warn'Vital that people don’t come to A&E' if they suspect coronavirus, doctors warn


TOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Cabinet told Brexit will have adverse impact on citizens and businessesCabinet told Brexit will have adverse impact on citizens and businesses

Ireland remains on high alert for possible Coronavirus cases, Cabinet toldIreland remains on high alert for possible Coronavirus cases, Cabinet told

Report lashes lack of climate actionReport lashes lack of climate action

Two Irish treated for coronavirus in Japanese hospitalTwo Irish treated for coronavirus in Japanese hospital


Lifestyle

He thought ‘Line of Duty’ would last just one season. Instead, it propelled him to international success. Ahead of the return of the acclaimed drama ‘Blood’, Adrian Dunbar tells Ed Power why it still feels like a dreamAdrian Dunbar: ‘I just got very lucky’

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »