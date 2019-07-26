News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Enhanced severance offered to Little Island mail staff

Enhanced severance offered to Little Island mail staff
By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, July 26, 2019 - 05:40 AM

The Labour Court has recommended enhancements to the severance packages of those affected by the closure of An Post’s Mail Centre in Little Island, Cork.

However, while the union representing postal workers has described the enhanced terms as “most favourable”, a breakaway group of staff at the centre has vowed to continue its campaign of opposition to the facility’s closure, and said it will continue to urge the Communications Workers’ Union to follow suit.

Last month An Post announced its decision to shut the Little Island operation, one of four such centres across the country, with the loss of over 200 jobs.

At the time, it was announced that staff would be offered severance packages comprising of six weeks’ wages per year of service, up to a maximum of two years’ pay. Others could seek redeployment within An Post.

The new terms for staff with more than two years’ service will see an additional lump sum of €10,000 paid to full-time employees and €7,000 to part-time staff under the age of 60.

Employees over the age of 60 can now avail of the terms of the existing Company Voluntary Severance Scheme, and there will be no reductions imposed on any staff who access their pension entitlements ahead of their retirement age due to the closure.

“While the Union regards the enhanced terms to be most favourable, it is strictly a matter for each individual to decide as to whether they wish to avail of them,” wrote CWU general secretary Steve Fitzpatrick in a letter outlining the recommendations to union members.

The union said it will assist those who do not wish to avail of the severance package in their efforts to be redeployed within the group.

The closing date for applications for the package or redeployment is Friday, August 16.

However, a group of Cork Mail Centre workers who have vowed to campaign against the closure has said it will not change its course of action as a result of the new recommendations.

The Cork Mail Centre Action Group has repeatedly called on the CWU to actively oppose the closure of the Little Island facility, and has sought support for a motion which will be tabled at a general meeting of the union in the Metropole Hotel tomorrow.

The motion will call on the union to fight the closure both nationally and locally by refusing co-operation with attempts to wind down the Cork operation.

John Ahern of the Cork Mail Centre Action Group said they “expected a bone to be thrown” to staff in advance of the general meeting in a bid to appease those trying to halt the closure of operations, but they will be pushing forward with the motion regardless.

A spokesperson for An Post said it “is working directly with the affected staff, personally, and with their trade union, the Communications Workers’ Union, to ensure that everyone has detailed information about the available options, next steps, and supports”.

READ MORE

€300m N21 bypass will now be fast-tracked

More on this topic

Hundreds protest in Cork city against closure of An Post mail centreHundreds protest in Cork city against closure of An Post mail centre

Cork Mail Centre staff feel 'betrayed' by decision to close facilityCork Mail Centre staff feel 'betrayed' by decision to close facility

Group vows to fight Cork mail centre closureGroup vows to fight Cork mail centre closure

CWU will not campaign against closure of Cork mail centreCWU will not campaign against closure of Cork mail centre

TOPIC: An Post

More in this Section

Residents of centre for adults with disabilities in Dublin regularly exposed to 'screaming, pushing', HIQA findsResidents of centre for adults with disabilities in Dublin regularly exposed to 'screaming, pushing', HIQA finds

Man hospitalised after being run down by rampaging bull in ClareMan hospitalised after being run down by rampaging bull in Clare

Appeal court hears 'unusual' argument that dependency on alcohol can diminish person's responsibility for murderAppeal court hears 'unusual' argument that dependency on alcohol can diminish person's responsibility for murder

Court approves lump sum of €2.5m plus annual payments in final settlement for girl, 13, with cerebral palsyCourt approves lump sum of €2.5m plus annual payments in final settlement for girl, 13, with cerebral palsy


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan previews two sales in Co Cork featuring everything from fine furniture to modern Irish art.Anyone for a vintage cocktail shaker in Temperance Hall?

Fair City actor Tommy O’Neill drew on his own time in prison for a video installation currently on display on Spike Island, writes Ellie O’ByrneInside knowledge influences outlook

Bombay Bicycle Club return to Ireland next weekend for gigs in Cork and Waterford, writes Ed PowerBack in the saddle again: Bombay Bicycle Club on their return to Ireland

I suffered from terrible judgment in my 30s and ended up marrying a guy from Mallow. I’m literally paying for it to this day.Ask Audrey: Cork Airport is where you watch obvious Norries getting on a posh flight and guess where they got their money from

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »