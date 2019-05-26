Elections2019: Sinn Féin set to lose seats on most councils nationwide

The Sinn Féin vote has collapsed in parts of the country in the local elections with councillors set to lose seats nationwide.

It is a worrying weekend for the party which saw a large drop in support.

It is 12% down on the 2014 local elections in Dublin with a 9% fall in support in Cork.

They have so far secured a fourth seat on Dublin City Council, but Sinn Féin candidates are set to lose seats on most councils.

The results are sparking questions about Mary Lou McDonald's leadership of the party.

Sinn Féin did poorly in the Presidential election and in Mrs McDonald's second electoral test they have also underachieved.

However, the party will be hopeful of keeping at least two European seats with a fight in Dublin for Lynn Boylan to hold on.

Elsewhere the Greens have done well, Fianna Fáil is down slightly overall but up in Dublin, and Fine Gael has dropped some support.