Eight migrants believed to be from Eastern Europe found on ship in Waterford

Gardaí have launched an investigation after eight migrants were discovered hiding aboard a bulk cargo ship by crew in Bellview, Co. Waterford today.

The ship was travelling from France to Ireland.

All eight are believed to be adult males from Eastern Europe. All males are in good medical condition.

Garda Immigration Officers attached to Waterford Garda Station are currently dealing with the men and they will be processed under the immigration law.

An Garda Síochána say there are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of this incident.