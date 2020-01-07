News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Eight dogs rescued from 'appalling conditions' in Co Cork

Some of the dogs rescued.
By Denise O’Donoghue
Tuesday, January 07, 2020 - 12:02 PM

The ISPCA has removed eight dogs from a hoarding situation in Mallow, Co Cork.

The dogs, three Shih Tzus and five Bichons aged between five and ten years old were discovered in awful physical condition and suffering from badly matted coats.

Some of the dogs were suffering from dental issues and extremely overgrown nails due to inadequate care. They needed to be sedated prior to being treated and groomed to prevent further suffering.

"The dogs were discovered in a distressed state living in a dilapidated pen which could only be described as a squalor," said the ISPCA's Lisa O’Donovan.

"It was really heart-breaking to see such lovely dogs living in such appalling conditions and the suffering they would have endured was just unimaginable. They now have the promise of a secure loving home ahead of them.

The dogs, named Dee, Nicky, Rory, Ruby, Sophie, Penelope and Shelly, are all doing well in ISPCA care and have been treated for dental and skin conditions and treatment for parasites.

They have also been vaccinated, microchipped and will be neutered prior to being responsibly rehomed.

The dogs are currently in ISPCA care and investigations are continuing.

Ms O'Donovan urged members of the public to report any suspicions of animal abuse in their areas.

"We would appeal to the public to be vigilant about the care of animals in their neighbouring areas. Don’t hesitate to make that call if you suspect an animal could be suffering."

Members of the public can report animal welfare concerns to the ISPCA by contacting the National Animal Cruelty Helpline on 1890 515 515 or via an online form here.

