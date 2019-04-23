NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Education Minster initiates pilot project to teach Irish through PE

By Lorna Siggins
Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 03:03 PM

Minster for Education Joe McHugh has initiated a pilot project to teach Irish through physical education (PE) in primary schools.

The pilot scheme is part of a project to support and promote learning of the Irish language through other subjects, Mr McHugh told the INTO annual congress in Galway on Tuesday.

Referring to his own decision to immerse himself in learning Irish after he was appointed Minister for Gaeltacht in 2014, Mr McHugh said that he had taken up jogging at the same time, and trained himself to talk to himself through the first language.

He also talked to himself in Irish when trying to sleep at night, he said - to a ripple of laughter from some of the INTO delegates.

Mr McHugh explained that the theory and practice of “content and language integrated learning” had been proven to work, which gave pupils the opportunity “learn a subject other than Irish through the medium of Irish”.

“Our language - 2,500 years old - is the summation of much of our heritage,” he said, and he was “determined to facilitate an improvement in the teaching and learning of Irish”.

Joe McHugh

“I don’t simply want to see children learn Irish. I want to encourage everyone to use the language as much as they can,” he said.

In his response to the minister’s address, INTO general secretary designate John Boyle referred in Irish to the issue of PE through Irish for pupils who had “no halla” or gym in the first place.

READ MORE

Issue of pay inequality for teachers 'unfinished business', says Education Minister

More on this topic

TUI: 'Palpable anger and frustration' about pay discrepancies for teachers

94% of schools experienced teacher recruitment difficulties in the last six months

Time to decide on third-level funding

Substitute teacher panels to address shortages

KEYWORDS

IrishPEEducation

More in this Section

Number of learner drivers who have never sat test 'shocking', says CEO of RSA

New IRA: Dissident republican group linked with four murders

Delay in fighting Donegal gorse fire due to crews coming from 'all over the country' - Air Corps

Woman arrested in connection with Lyra McKee murder as New IRA admits responsibility


Lifestyle

These are the wedding wines to consider if you’re planning your big day

Why Stargazing Pods at Alton Towers are out of this world

Ask an expert: What are DOMS and how can I reduce the aches and pains?

Ask a counsellor: My husband has a drink problem – what do I do?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »