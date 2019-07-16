News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Doubling amount of ethanol in petrol 'could reduce our carbon emissions'

Doubling amount of ethanol in petrol 'could reduce our carbon emissions'
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 08:25 AM

Doubling the amount of ethanol in petrol would significantly reduce our carbon emissions.

Every litre of petrol sold in Ireland contains 5% of the biofuel, ethanol.

A new climate action report has found that doubling the amount of ethanol in petrol will reduce our carbon emissions by 150,000 tonnes.

Author of the report, economist Jim Power says that is the equivalent of taking 50,000 cars off the road overnight.

"If we doubled from E5 to E10, which could be simply done by ministerial order, it's no big deal...it's estimated that that could reduce our carbon emissions by 150,000 tonnes," said Mr Power.

"[It would] be the equivalent of taking 50,000 cars off the road.

"As a carbon mitigator, the science seems to be absolutely impeccable."

READ MORE

Partial lunar eclipse may be visible from Ireland tonight

More on this topic

Armando Iannucci’s David Copperfield film to open BFI London Film FestivalArmando Iannucci’s David Copperfield film to open BFI London Film Festival

Ryanair to slash services on aircraft delays amid Boeing 737 crisisRyanair to slash services on aircraft delays amid Boeing 737 crisis

Solskjaer tells centre-backs to step up as club hope to bring in new signingSolskjaer tells centre-backs to step up as club hope to bring in new signing

Bord na Móna staff in Longford 'feel that they're being stitched up'Bord na Móna staff in Longford 'feel that they're being stitched up'

More in this Section

Man accused of scamming two elderly people out of €330,000Man accused of scamming two elderly people out of €330,000

Ireland ‘in grip of sexual violence crisis’; Rape Crisis Centre sees demand for services soarIreland ‘in grip of sexual violence crisis’; Rape Crisis Centre sees demand for services soar

Gardaí object to bail for manGardaí object to bail for man

Third of parents in debt to cover back-to-school costsThird of parents in debt to cover back-to-school costs


Lifestyle

This year heralds the return of a much-maligned shade, pulled from the design doldrums and now paired with some unexpected complementary colours, materials and tone-on-tone activity, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Fifty shades of beige

Their romance took Laura Roset and Ken Mohally from Mallow to Moldova and back again.Wedding of the Week: Love spreads from Mallow to Moldova

Every day, I take my wife a cup of tea in bed. However, we sometimes make love in the mornings and she pauses to finish her cup before it goes cold.Sexual healing: Her long tea breaks cools the moment

As the Caped Crusader hits 80 years of protecting Gotham City, Chris Wasser looks at the history of the world’s darkest superhero.80 years on, Batman still packs a punch

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »