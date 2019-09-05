News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Data Protection Commissioner will no longer engage with Department of Social Protection regarding Public Services Card

Data Protection Commissioner will no longer engage with Department of Social Protection regarding Public Services Card
Minister Regina Doherty
By Cianan Brennan
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 06:39 PM

The Department of Social Protection’s rejection of the recent highly critical findings of the Data Protection Commissioner regarding the Public Services Card has been struck a perhaps fatal blow with the news that the Commissioner will not be engaging further with them.

Minister Regina Doherty had said that, on the back of “incredibly strong legal advice” which her department had received, she would be challenging the DPC’s findings, calling upon her to suspend all processing of data using the PSC within three weeks.

Ms Doherty said she would seek a meeting with the Commissioner in order to allay her concerns regarding the card. That request has now been firmly rebuffed by the DPC.

“I can confirm that we have this evening replied to the Department of Social Protection’s communication to us received on Tuesday evening,” a spokesperson for the DPC said.

“We have confirmed that we will not be meeting with the Department and have once again called on the Minister to publish the Commissioner’s report immediately in the public interest,” they added.

The Minister committed this week to publishing the highly contentious report once further engagement with the Commissioner has been established. Whether or not she will now publish is not yet known.

The DPC's findings admonish Social Protection for its lack of transparency in administering the card project and order it to delete 3.2 million historical records which it holds on cardholders. If the Department continues to reject these findings, the DPC will issue an enforcement notice.

When that notice might be issued is not clear. Should Social Protection continue with its non-compliance then the DPC would most likely take legal action against the Department.

The Department would have the option of appealing the enforcement notice, and would have 21 days to do so from when it is issued.

READ MORE

ASAI upholds complaints against influencers for not highlighting sponsored posts

More on this topic

Department to defy deadline to delete Public Services Card dataDepartment to defy deadline to delete Public Services Card data

Much more at stake than a little plastic cardMuch more at stake than a little plastic card

Data Protection Commissioner to respond to challenge over Public Services Card rulingsData Protection Commissioner to respond to challenge over Public Services Card rulings

'My legal advice is incredibly strong' - Minister intends to continue Govt plan for Public Services Card'My legal advice is incredibly strong' - Minister intends to continue Govt plan for Public Services Card

TOPIC: Public services card

More in this Section

Mary Lou McDonald: Westminster will never protect Irish interestsMary Lou McDonald: Westminster will never protect Irish interests

Teachers invited to free anti-bullying trainingTeachers invited to free anti-bullying training

Irish Prison Service spent €325,000 on Sky Sports and other premium channels for inmatesIrish Prison Service spent €325,000 on Sky Sports and other premium channels for inmates

PSNI chief orders inquiry into RUC officers’ murdersPSNI chief orders inquiry into RUC officers’ murders


Lifestyle

They get to eat and take photos for a living. It sounds like the dream.How to spot a food influencer when you’re out to dinner

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Cardi B are doing their best to recreate some iconic 1990s hairstyles.6 of the most retro 90s hair trends making a comeback

My dad became ill before I became a writer and died before he got to see his name in the acknowledgements of my first two books.Sophie White: “I came up with the idea for my novel while I watched my father recede into a terrifying void of illness”

The designer is responsible for the iconic red-soled shoes which have become symbols of wealth and luxury.Christian Louboutin’s fashion legacy as he wins a major couture award

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »