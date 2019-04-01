NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Dáil to debate Bill which would seal testimony of abuse victims for 75 years

Education Minister Joe McHugh
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Monday, April 01, 2019 - 06:42 PM

Controversial new laws to seal the testimony of those abused in residential institutions for 75 years are to be debated in the Dáil tomorrow.

Over two million documents from redress bodies would be sealed and held in the National Archives under the legislation being brought forward by Education Minister Joe McHugh.

Catríona Crowe, the former head of special projects at the National Archives of Ireland has said a "dangerous and unnecessary precedent" was being set through the Retention of Records Bill 2019, which blocks access to records from the Commission to Inquire into Child Abuse, the Residential Institutions Redress Board and the Residential Institutions Redress Review Committee for 75 years.

But a spokesman for Mr McHugh stressed that the legislation would "strike a balance" between protecting those who gave difficult and personal accounts and ensuring that the public in years to come can learn from what happened to ensure such abuse never occurs again.

He said those who gave testimony did so on the basis that their accounts would be destroyed but the Bill would allow for that testimony to be retained in full.

The spokesman added that a clause had been inserted into the Bill to allow for a review of the decision to seal the documents by the Government in 25 years time.

READ MORE

Limerick hospital has more patients on trolleys than all of Dublin’s nine hospitals

More on this topic

Dáil set to vote on bill banning oil drilling

Insurers ‘maximise profits at expense of SMEs’

Shane Ross just masking 'utter incompetence' says Sinn Fein TD likened to a donkey in heated exchange

Proposed legislation seeks to cap personal injury payouts

KEYWORDS

Joe McHughRetention of Records Bill 2019

More in this Section

Bruton to recommend Govt back final bidder in National Broadband Plan

No DUP split over Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, insists Foster

Former greyhound trainer from Cork found with unauthorised remedies and 'performance enhancers'

Little Emily gets transplant thanks to kind-hearted neighbour


Lifestyle

Sex File: Husband refuses to sext me while at work

Darina Allen: A Food Lovers Weekend in Paris

What you need to know about micro-needling patches – the next at-home beauty trend

Bowel Cancer Awareness Month: 7 warning signs you should never ignore

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 30, 2019

    • 1
    • 10
    • 14
    • 21
    • 22
    • 39
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »