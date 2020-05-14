News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Covid-19: New 'roadmap' to focus on cutting testing and tracing times

Covid-19: New 'roadmap' to focus on cutting testing and tracing times
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 09:13 AM

The HSE will later unveil a new roadmap on how it will carry out Covid-19 testing and contact tracing over the coming months.

It will also include details of the work carried out up to this point and provide an update on sampling and turnaround times.

It comes as a leading expert says the focus must be on cutting the tracing time - it currently takes an average of four days.

Professor Sam McConkey from the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland says completing it in under 48 hours would see a quick return to normal life.

"It could improve the lives of the vast majority of people who don't have Covid-19 by focusing the efforts and controls on those who either do have it or have recently been in contact with someone who has it," said Prof. McConkey

"I think other countries have sped it up so I think it can certainly be done same-day for testing and then another day for contact tracing."

