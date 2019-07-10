News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Coveney and officials warn of checkpoints

Coveney and officials warn of checkpoints
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 09:15 AM

The Government and officials have for the first time warned about the prospect of checks on goods crossing the Northern Irish border and the end of frictionless trade in the event of a disorderly Brexit.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said “some action somewhere in the economy” would be necessary to protect the EU’s single market, and ensure Ireland is “not forced out” of the bloc’s trading area.

With just 16 weeks to the Brexit deal deadline, the Government admitted it was in talks with Brussels on how to ensure goods leaving Ireland were “guaranteed”.

A report for Cabinet yesterday outlined the reality of no deal, stating: “The impact of tariffs, and of the customs and SPS requirements and associated checks necessary to preserve Ireland’s full participation in the island economy and would involve additional costs for, and the disruption to, businesses throughout the island, particularly those in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Coveney declined to give specifics about checkpoints or zones with a no-deal, but did insist there would be no such points at or near the border that could pose a “security risk”.

In January, EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned of there would be checks on foods and goods transiting through Ireland if he UK crashes out of the EU.

Mr Coveney said the EU and Ireland were trying to find a “solution”, “suboptimal to the Withdrawal Agreement”, that prevented fresh border infrastructure and protected the single market.

However, pressed by reporters about the no-deal plans, Mr Coveney later said: “We have done a lot of work on customs and tariffs, and how they would be collected. The really difficult area is around SPS checks for agri-food products and the reality is that a lot of the goods that cross the border, moving North and South in terms of the all-island economy, are linked to agriculture.”

READ MORE

Mother of Nicole Fox welcomes Instagram anti-bullying features

More on this topic

Sinn Féin reject idea there can be time limited backstopSinn Féin reject idea there can be time limited backstop

Online shopping from UK could be more expensive in no-deal BrexitOnline shopping from UK could be more expensive in no-deal Brexit

John Major warns Boris Johnson of legal challenge if he suspends Parliament to force through no-deal Brexit John Major warns Boris Johnson of legal challenge if he suspends Parliament to force through no-deal Brexit

No-deal Brexit a ‘disruptor’ to Irish economyNo-deal Brexit a ‘disruptor’ to Irish economy

CoveneyBrexitTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

No longer glass ceiling for women in Garda, anniversary event toldNo longer glass ceiling for women in Garda, anniversary event told

Irish Cancer Society calls on Government to ease financial burden on patientsIrish Cancer Society calls on Government to ease financial burden on patients

Watch: Angry scenes outside Leinster House as Gov accused of throwing farmers 'under the bus'Watch: Angry scenes outside Leinster House as Gov accused of throwing farmers 'under the bus'

'Solicitors should be a bit more selective about who they take on', says judge in throwing out five 'whiplash' claims'Solicitors should be a bit more selective about who they take on', says judge in throwing out five 'whiplash' claims


Lifestyle

Kinde provides a supportive digital community for managing issues like anxiety and depression, says Liz Connor.A new social media platform has launched for people who want to talk about their mental health

Her new brand Haus Laboratories will be available on Amazon in September.6 of Lady Gaga’s biggest beauty looks as she announces her make-up line

The singer and her famous seven-year-old were matching on the red carpet again last night.5 times Beyoncé and Blue Ivy mastered mother-daughter twinning

A remake of The Lion King will reignite our passion for a species in worrying decline. Sarah Marshall finds a glimmer of hope in the Masai Mara.All hail the magical Kenyan kingdom where lions reign supreme

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »