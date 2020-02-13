Court hears how man pressured into allowing dealers mix drugs in his home

- Additional reprting by Fiona Ferguson

A man who allowed drug dealers to mix and bag hard drugs in his home after receiving threats has avoided a prison sentence.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Ciaran Wolverson (53) came under pressure from local drug dealers after his mother died. He received a text to his mobile phone saying houses were being smashed up in the area and his could be next.

After his arrest Wolverson of Edenmore Crescent, Raheny, Dublin told gardaí that a “number of youths” would come to the house and he would then go into a back room while “they do what they have to do and then they leave”.

He said the men would mix and bag the drugs and would leave him a small piece of heroin for his own use.

Acting on confidential information about heroin being stored at Wolverson's home gardaí went there with a search warrant on October 5, 2017. They recovered eight individual bags of cocaine in a Gucci bag and cocaine and heroin in plastic freezer bag.

The estimated street value of the cocaine was a little over €17,000 while around €740 worth of heroin was seized.

Wolverson pleaded guilty to permitting his home to be used for the sale or supply of controlled drugs.

John Berry BL, defending, said that Wolverson's mother was a strong formidable person and that before her death “nothing of this nature would ever have been attempted by anyone in the neighbourhood”.

Counsel said that after her death dealers identified Wolverson as a vulnerable person. Mr Berry said his client didn't have the fortitude or resilience to say no to the drug dealers. He said Wolverson's family was now aware of the situation and threats had not continued.

Wolverson has had a low level heroin habit since the 1980s. His only other conviction is for possession of cannabis.

Judge Melanie Greally said she had placed Wolverson on Probation for one year after first hearing the evidence to test his commitment to addressing his drug addiction.

She noted he had engaged in a positive way with The Probation Service but was still “a work in progress” and would benefit from further support.

The judge placed this offence in the mid range on the scale noting the drug value was substantial and that he had provided an extremely necessary facility within his own home.

She took into account his guilty plea, co-operation, his previous dependence on drugs, his strong family support, the fact he has not re-offended and the efforts he has made to address his addiction.

Judge Greally imposed a four year sentence suspended for four years and ordered him to complete a further 12 months probation supervision.