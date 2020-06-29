Coronavirus: No deaths and 24 new cases in Ireland

There have been no new Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland today, officials have announced.

The death from the disease is 1,735.

The Department of Health has also announced that there have been 24 new confirmed cases of the virus in the country.

There is now a total of 25,462 confirmed cases in Ireland.

“We are starting to see a worrying trend, with the number of reported cases increasing, and some new clusters," said Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

“As restrictions are lifted and people move about more, it’s important that we use the tools that have helped us suppress the virus to date.

“Hand washing, physical distancing, cough/sneeze hygiene and wearing face coverings are important personal behaviours that mean, as we go about our daily lives, that we are doing everything we can to avoid contracting the virus and spreading it to those we love.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, added: “Today we are reporting at least six cases associated with international travel. Many countries around the world are still experiencing high and increasing levels of this disease.

"Last week, there were over 1.1 million cases reported and there have now been over 10 million cases reported globally to date.

“The risk of imported cases remains high. It’s important that continue to avoid all unnecessary travel at this time.”

The public has also been warned to socialise in a safe manner.

Dr Siobhán Kennelly, HSE National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead for Older Persons said: “Many restrictions have now been lifted and people are getting out more, including those who are over 70 or medically vulnerable.

Socialising is important for your mental and physical wellbeing, but it’s important that you are safe while doing so. Wear a face covering, know the symptoms of COVID-19 and contact your GP straight away if you feel unwell.

The country entered Phase Three of reopening society today.

Pubs, gyms and hairdressers were just some of the industries that got to open their doors to public again.

Meanwhile, the chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group for NPHET has urged the public to give careful consideration before travelling abroad.

Travel carries a risk of transmitting the Covid-19 virus back into Ireland, Professor Philip Nolan told Newstalk Breakfast.

He, personally, had not booked a holiday abroad because the advice to him as a citizen from the government, had been not to do so.

“Unfortunately, in some other countries the level of the virus is higher than it is here - and in some other countries it's rising,” he said.