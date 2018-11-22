Home»ireland

Charlie Flanagan: 'Every support' will be available for alleged victims of abuse at Scouting Ireland

Thursday, November 22, 2018 - 01:40 PM
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

The Justice Minister has promised that "every support" will be made available to allow victims of historical sexual abuse in Scouting Ireland come forward.

Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary has called for a helpline to be set up to ensure people can access help and support after an independent audit found evidence of 71 alleged abusers and 108 victims within the organisation.

Speaking in the Dail Mr Calleray said each of 108 victims are "people, are families who have been affected".

"Everybody in this House would agree that this is reprehensible and the sooner we can get the full facts out there the better," he said.

READ MORE: ISPCC: Support needs to be in place for alleged victims of abuse at Scouting Ireland

Mr Calleray asked the Minister Charlie Flanagan if he is confident that Scouting Ireland have the capability and resources to manage the situation.

Mr Flanagan said he like all other members of the Dáil is "appalled" at the allegations that emerged this week.

He said reports have been made to Tusla, the gardaí and to other police forces in instances where the alleged perpetrators are no longer living in Ireland.

I am appalled at the allegations that have emerged in relation to historical abuse allegations in Scouting Ireland.

"Every support will be made available in order to ensure that all victims can come forward and do come forward and are assisted in that pursuit and the appropriate authorities will engage in the necessary work," Mr Flanagan told the Dáil.


KEYWORDS

Scouting IrelandCharlie FlanaganAbuse !ad-sensitive

Related Articles

Dail hears enquiries into Scouting Ireland abuse allegations extended abroad

ISPCC: Support needs to be in place for alleged victims of abuse at Scouting Ireland

Calls for ‘root and branch’ reform of scouts

Number of ‘distressing’ Scouts abuse cases to rise

More in this Section

Justice Minister orders investigation into allegations of surveillance in prisons

Man, 20, pleads guilty to helping criminal organisation carry out murder of David Douglas

Four-day working week would lead to a stronger economy, Fórsa says

George Hook retires from Newstalk


Lifestyle

Gambling among children is on the rise: What parents need to know

Japan has sleeping rooms at work: Here’s why you shouldn’t feel guilty for an afternoon nap

Kanye West isn’t a fan of Kim K’s raunchy photos: How to keep jealousy out of your relationship

Watch: Magical mischief afoot at Fota and Santa needs your help

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »