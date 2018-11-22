Charlie Flanagan: 'Every support' will be available for alleged victims of abuse at Scouting Ireland

The Justice Minister has promised that "every support" will be made available to allow victims of historical sexual abuse in Scouting Ireland come forward.

Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary has called for a helpline to be set up to ensure people can access help and support after an independent audit found evidence of 71 alleged abusers and 108 victims within the organisation.

Speaking in the Dail Mr Calleray said each of 108 victims are "people, are families who have been affected".

"Everybody in this House would agree that this is reprehensible and the sooner we can get the full facts out there the better," he said.

Mr Calleray asked the Minister Charlie Flanagan if he is confident that Scouting Ireland have the capability and resources to manage the situation.

Mr Flanagan said he like all other members of the Dáil is "appalled" at the allegations that emerged this week.

He said reports have been made to Tusla, the gardaí and to other police forces in instances where the alleged perpetrators are no longer living in Ireland.

"Every support will be made available in order to ensure that all victims can come forward and do come forward and are assisted in that pursuit and the appropriate authorities will engage in the necessary work," Mr Flanagan told the Dáil.