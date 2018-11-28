Cars and Rolex watch among assets seized in CAB raids on ten properties

Specialist armed and public order units took part in operations today led by the Criminal Assets Bureau and targeting a gang suspected of running a fraud, theft and counterfeit racket.

Ten searches were conducted in the morning on nine addresses in Dublin (comprising five homes and four business premises), as well as one business premises in Galway.

The following assets were seized:

* VW Transporter (171 Registration) valued €20,000

* Fiat Camper Van (2016 registration) value approximately €100,000

* VW Golf (142 registration) value €13,500

* £3,500 sterling and a ladies Rolex watch.

The bulk of the operation was conducted at a north Dublin halting site. The main targets are a couple; the man is aged 24 and the woman is aged 23.

The male has 12 convictions mainly in relation to theft, including social welfare fraud.

CAN officers in an unrelated raid

CAB officers suspect defrauding of social welfare amounting to €17,000 during which the target is also operating various undeclared cash businesses.

The man is being investigated in relation to thefts from building sites and the circulation of counterfeit euro notes. In a previous search of the man's property in 2016, gardaí seized €34,000 which was confiscated without being contested.

During the search operation, two people were arrested by local gardaí – one as part of a robbery investigation and another as part of an assault investigation.

The searches were led by CAB with the assistance of local gardaí, the regional Public Order Unit and regional Armed Response Unit, Revenue Customs Officers, ESB staff, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit).