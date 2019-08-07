News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Call to blacklist Sitka spruce forests as invasive species

Call to blacklist Sitka spruce forests as invasive species
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 12:57 PM

Calls have been made to 'blacklist' fast-growing Sitka spruce trees as an invasive species in a bid to encourage the planting of native broad-leaf forests.

Sinn Féin is calling on the Government to stop providing grants and financial incentives to plant the coniferous trees which are the predominant species used in Irish forestry.

Publishing a document on sustainable afforestation Sinn Féin spokesperson on communications, climate action and the environment David Cullinane said: "We want a different type of afforestation policy to the one that exists at the moment."

The document calls for Sitka spruce trees to be blacklisted and deemed an invasive species. They would not be illegal to plant, however, they would be exempt from Government grants.

"We have seen in some countries, for example, Sitka spruce being banned and being outlawed because it is an invasive species, it doesn't work, it's not good for the surrounding habitat and we end up with these dead forests which we see in some parts of Ireland.

We want a proper mix and that mix has to protect the environment with the right type of trees that are suitable to the conditions in Ireland.

"We are not seeing that at the moment and we are not seeing a proper input for the community and for farmers and local landowners."

Calling for a greater emphasis on sustainable broad-leaf forestry and hedgerows, Mr Cullinane said we must increase the percentage of land under forestry in the mitigation of carbon emissions.

"However, not all plantations are beneficial to the environment, and not all species are beneficial to local habitats," he said.

"We have seen big companies coming in and growing fast-growing conifers, for example. It doesn't properly act as a carbon sink.

"What we are seeing is these empty forests, dead forests that don't do anything for the natural habitat and that don't act as a proper carbon sink."

READ MORE

Micheál Martin receives €30,000 salary bonus

More on this topic

Mary Lou McDonald urges rapid formation of all-Ireland forum on unityMary Lou McDonald urges rapid formation of all-Ireland forum on unity

Donohoe calls for cost review of SF 'vulture fund bill'Donohoe calls for cost review of SF 'vulture fund bill'

Government urged to prepare for border pollGovernment urged to prepare for border poll

War is over and healing and reconciliation is now needed: Gerry Adams at funeral of former IRA chiefWar is over and healing and reconciliation is now needed: Gerry Adams at funeral of former IRA chief

SitkaForestryTOPIC: Sinn Féin

More in this Section

No case against ex-minister on abuse claims, says DPPNo case against ex-minister on abuse claims, says DPP

‘No deal means Brexit is forever’‘No deal means Brexit is forever’

No-deal would ‘fundamentally change’ relationshipNo-deal would ‘fundamentally change’ relationship

7,000 health workers to get pay rises of up to 13%7,000 health workers to get pay rises of up to 13%


Lifestyle

Although at the forefront of a booming tech industry, Washington state’s largest city is also steeped in nostalgia, says Sarah Marshall.Coffee, grunge and killer whales: 5 reasons why Seattle is naturally charming

French Alpine resorts Tignes and Courchevel are much more than winter ski destinations, says Ben Mitchell.5 pulse-pumping summer adventure activities to try in the French Alps

Dr Shelby Harris is on a mission to help women get better quality sleep. Lisa Salmon finds out more.5 ways to tackle insomnia by improving your sleep ‘stimulus control’, according to an expert

The glamourous Hungarian-born actress Zsa Zsa Gabor made the front page of the thenAugust 7, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »