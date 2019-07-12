News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Call for HSE answers after 800 smear results not issued

Call for HSE answers after 800 smear results not issued
By Catherine Shanahan

Health Correspondent

Friday, July 12, 2019 - 05:55 AM

The HSE has been urged to clarify if there are any clinical implications for the 800 women who did not receive smear test results as a result of an IT glitch.

Fianna Fáil health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly said the HSE must also explain “why it did not inform the Department of Health there was a problem with the issuing of 800 CervicalCheck screening results to women”.

The department said last night that the HSE advised it on Wednesday that it became aware of the problem in June.

The HSE said: “The existence of an IT issue was identified following engagement with the Department of Health in relation to representations from a woman using our services.”

RTÉ reported that the woman had raised concerns about delays in getting her test results.

The HSE, which described the cock-up as “a limited incident”, said the problem involved a Quest Diagnostics laboratory in Chantilly, Virginia, where the IT system needed an “update” in order for it to transmit results to CervicalCheck’s screening register.

The HSE said once results are transferred to the register, the woman’s GP receives electronic notification and the woman in turn is notified by letter.

Because the “update” was overlooked, the test results did not issue to GPs.

The HSE said:

As a result of slower than expected implementation of this update, approximately 800 results letters were not issued to women.

The HSE said results are currently being issued manually to GPs, and Quest has said all necessary updates will be finalised in the next fortnight.

RTÉ reported that the delayed tests were primarily repeat HPV tests, being done because previous tests were carried out by Quest outside of the recommended time frame, and that the tests in question were carried out between October 1, 2018, and June 25 this year.

Frances McNamara, head of the National Screening Service, said they had written to women on July 1 advising them to contact their GPs. The HSE said some GPs and practice nurses “have also reported in recent days that they have not received result reports”.

Lorraine Walsh, a patient representative on the CervicalCheck steering committee, said she was “seriously beginning to doubt the whole system”.

READ MORE

Trump bill hits major Garda tech projects

More on this topic

Ryanair chief officer Bellew in ‘surprise’ exitRyanair chief officer Bellew in ‘surprise’ exit

Trump bill hits major Garda tech projectsTrump bill hits major Garda tech projects

France faces Trump on planned taxFrance faces Trump on planned tax

Pubs fail to stop Kerry golf clubhouse extensionPubs fail to stop Kerry golf clubhouse extension

CervicalCheckHPVCancer

More in this Section

Solicitors ‘may be complicit in false claims’Solicitors ‘may be complicit in false claims’

Cork event centre doubts as building costs soarCork event centre doubts as building costs soar

‘Unacceptable’ delays in FoI decisions‘Unacceptable’ delays in FoI decisions

Teacher concern over sexed topicsTeacher concern over sexed topics


Lifestyle

It's somewhat ironic the Naval Service's commander spends most of his days on Haulbowline Island, just a stone's throw from Spike Island where three of his granduncles were interned in 1921 – and a fact he only found out two years ago.Spike Island exhibition shares stories of soldiers interned during War of Independence

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: My sister caught the Norry flu coming back from Lanzarote, and now she can’t pass Penneys

The Cope Foundation offers an employment support service which aims to connect young people who have intellectual disabilities with employers. Donal O’Keeffe meets three people who are benefitting from the scheme.'If I didn’t have Cope, I’d be so lost' - Coping well on transition into work

A new operatic piece devised by composer Brian Irvine and video designer Netia Jones tells the story of Rosemary Kennedy, writes Cathy Desmond.Tragic tale of the forgotten Rosemary Kennedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »