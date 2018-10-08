Budget 2019: €300m in tax cuts expected in giveaway election budget

By Daniel McConnell, Fiachra O Cionnaith, Elaine Loughlin

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will deliver his giveaway election budget and announce up to €1.5bn in new spending, almost double what he previously said he would spend.

The additional spending will be divided up on a 4:1 basis between €1.2bn in new spending measures and €300m in tax cuts, as opposed to the 2:1 split agreed with Fianna Fáil.

A range of tax increases in VAT, a 50 cent increase on a pack of cigarettes and a doubling of the betting tax have allowed Mr Donohoe significantly increase the scope for new spending measures.

An eleventh hour backlash from Fine Gael backbenchers has forced Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to abandon planned hikes in excise on diesel and alcohol.

Mr Donohoe will deliver the final of three budgets under the 'Confidence and Supply Agreement'.

Mr Donohoe will take to his feet at 1pm tomorrow and will announce: