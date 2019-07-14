Brendan Howlin: Hard Brexit will be 'catastrophic' and a 'disaster'

The Leader of the Labour Party says we need a wake up call to avoid the inevitability of a hard Brexit.

Brendan Howlin has been responding to warnings by the PSNI's new Chief Constable, Simon Byrne, that a hard exit could be detrimental for the peace process.

Deputy Howlin says he's desperately worried that the consequences for peace will be disastrous.

"I think the debate in Britain has largely been conducted on the basis of fantasy.

"I am desperately worried if Boris Johnson follows through on the rhetoric of taking a hard Brexit in his stride

"The consequences for his own country and for ours too and for peace on the island of Ireland would be catastrophic," the Labour leader added.

"We need to bang a very loud drum so that it is heard before that disaster befalls us."