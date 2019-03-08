Bradley comments either 'crass or attempt to suck up to the DUP'

The leader of the UK’s Liberal Democrats party, Vince Cable, says that if Northern Secretary Karen Bradley makes a “genuinely heartfelt apology” then “she should be moving on to other jobs.”

He told RTE radio’s Morning Ireland that with Sinn Féin not taking their seats in the House of Commons there is nobody to represent Nationalists from Northern Ireland.

“There has been a one-sided version of history and Northern Ireland’s role which is an unfortunate state of affairs.”

Mr Cable said it seemed like the Northern Secretary should be more aware of modern history and that there are two versions of events.

Given the sensitivity of the situation, Ms Bradley really should be considering her position, he said.

“It is right and good that she has apologised, but what she said caused enormous harm.

Either it was crass and insensitive or a deliberate attempt to suck up to the DUP.

“It may have been a slip of the tongue, but the timing was terrible.”

SDLP politician Colum Eastwood says that the timing of the comments of Northern Secretary Karen Bradley is suspicious.

“I don’t know if it was a slip of the tongue,” he told RTE radio’s Morning Ireland.

He said that she was not in primary school and could not just apologise and expect to move on.

“These families have been put through the wringer. They are being used as political pawns.”

Mr Eastwood said that the future cannot be built without first dealing with the past. “People should be held to account.”

The families of the victims of Bloody Sunday have waited almost five decades for justice, he added. For the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland to stand up in the House of Commons and say that the actions of the soldiers were not crimes was “not good enough.”

It was an indication of “what is really going on behind the scenes in the British government.”

On the same programme Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty said that Ms Bradley’s comments had been incredibly insensitive and wrong and she had moved to correct that mistake with her apology.

However, there was now an opportunity for Ms Bradley to “move on from words” and to do something to prove her sincerity.

This situation was a reminder of how much words matter, said Ms Doherty, and of how sensitive the situation is in Northern Ireland.