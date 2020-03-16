Boy who fell over tree stump and cut knee settles case for €55,000

A boy who fell on the stump of a tree cutting his knee has settled his High Court action for €55,000.

The boy was ten years of age when the accident occurred after he wandered off into an area of bushes when he was attending a mid term break art camp, the High Court heard.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Garret Simons said the boy has been left with a scar and often does not like to wear shorts in the summer months as a result.

The judge said the boy had during big break wandered off in to a wooded like area and hurt his knee when he fell on a tree stump.

The Dublin boy, now aged 15 years, had through his mother Jacinta O’Connor sued Artzone Ltd, which ran an art camp the boy attended on February 19, 2016 at Taney Parish Hall , Dundrum, Dublin.

During break time it was claimed the boy went in an area with bushes after his friends and he fell. Assistants ushered the group away from the bushes and an ambulance was called.

The judge said the settlement was a good one and he noted if the case had gone to trial there may be an issue in relation the boy wandering off and in relation to supervision.